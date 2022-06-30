Shanghai Disneyland reopens after Covid-triggered closure

Shanghai, June 30 Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Thursday, after more than three months of closure in the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Tickets were available for purchase starting from Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency

Visitors are required to present negative results of nucleic acid testing taken within 72 hours, wear masks and undergo temperature screening before entering the park.

Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, expressed his gratitude to all the crew members for their hard work during the temporary closure of the park.

He said that it is due to everyone's unremitting efforts the park can continue to welcome tourists back and offer visitors a safe and magical experience.

Shanghai announced on May 17 that it had cut off the community transmission of Covid-19 in all its 16 districts.

The city also resumed dine-in services at restaurants from Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor