Sharad Pawar announces resignation as NCP chief

By ANI | Published: May 2, 2023 01:04 PM 2023-05-02T13:04:06+5:30 2023-05-02T13:05:02+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," said Pawar.

Further details awaited.

