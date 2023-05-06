Sharad Pawar pats Ajit Pawar, says he's done a lot for NCP

Pune, May 6 A day after Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar decided to continue in his post, he patted his nephew and Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Ajit Pawar on their home turf of Baramati, here on Saturday.

Accorded a hero's welcome with garlands, bouquets and shawls by the constituents and party workers, a relaxed Pawar admitted that he had given a hint to Ajit Pawar of his plans (to step down as NCP chief), which had created a major political upheaval in the party and outside from May 2.

"However, his (Ajit's) image is being unnecessarily sullied... He is a result-oriented person and so at times he speaks less. That seems to create misunderstandings," said Pawar, 83, while addressing the local media.

On Ajit Pawar skipping the media conference on Friday, Pawar said that "he is very much with the party and the people... don't read too much into his absence... he has contributed a lot to the party."

Nevertheless, Pawar reiterated that he will prepare a succession plan for the 24-year-old NCP, but the immediate focus would be on the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections.

The four-time former Chief Minister and a minister at the Centre, also expressed his commitment to "bring together and unite all like-minded parties for the parliamentary elections" next year.



