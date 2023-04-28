Sharmila asks KCR to name corrupt MLAs

Hyderabad, April 28 YSR Telangana Party leader Y.S. Sharmila on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after his warning to his MLAs against demanding bribes and commissions from people while extending government schemes.

In her open letter to KCR, Sharmila demanded that the list of the legislators be immediately be made public, since the chief minister has already claimed that he has full knowledge about their misdeeds.

Addressing BRS leaders on party formation day on Thursday, KCR had reportedly warned the MLAs saying he has all details of their wrongdoings.

"Today, we demand KCR that he put the list in the public domain and let this begin with his family members' names. Your daughter is tainted in a liquor scam, and your son's IT department is caught on the wrong foot in the TSPSC paper leak scam. You have not taken any action. Fingers point out at you and your family in Kaleshwaram project corruption to the tune of one lakh crores. Why don't you dare to act?" she asked.

The YSR Telangana Party chief made it clear that all the allegations of corruption, encroachments, and misdeeds against the BRS government have been deemed accepted by KCR as soon as he had made it clear that his MLAs were demanding Rs 3 lakh for Dalit Bandhu and double bedroom houses.

She also added that it was the election mood that pushed KCR to showcase himself as an honest and strict leader.

"When MLAs themselves have turned villains in people's lives, looting and plundering them, then why can't the CM initiate a call centre or a dedicated representative in CMO handle these complaints? What is stopping you from doing this? Is it the sheer fear that your family members' names will feature more often than anyone else's?" she asked.

"It is the right of the Telangana people to know the names, and this is one favour that KCR could extend at this moment, since the last nine years, it was only destruction and damage that he had inflicted on the state," wrote Sharmila.

She also released a video in which she demanded KCR to act against the corrupt in his party, including his own daughter.



ms/pgh

