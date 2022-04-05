Shehbaz Sharif asks Pak Army chief to prove Oppn members committed treason

Islamabad, April 5 PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday asked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the ISI DG to present evidence before the nation on whether the Opposition leaders have committed treason, Geo News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, Sharif reiterated that none of the Opposition leaders have committed treason.

"We did not invite any foreign power and neither are we involved in any foreign conspiracy," he said, adding that this issue should be clarified.

"I demand the COAS and ISI DG to take notice of this issue and produce evidence in the Supreme Court if we have committed treason," Sharif said, adding that he has never spoken such clear words before.

The PML-N leader said he will also present this request in front of the Supreme Court, saying, "We will put this demand forward through our lawyers that please review this matter and create a forum in which the matter is clarified."

Recalling their previous demands, Sharif said: "We have been raising this issue for last three-and-a-half years that this government and the Prime Minister is illegal."

He complained that when the joint Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan practising its constitutional right, the PTI-led government raised the issue of "foreign conspiracy".

