Shimla Municipal Corporation poll: CM hits campaign trail, says "BJP is misleading people"

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 : Ahead of Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday campaigned for his Congress candidates.

CM Sukhu also visited a ward in Chhota Shimla from where he was elected as a councillor twice in the past.

While addressing the gathering, CM Sukhu said, "This election is not the election of PM Modi that will happen in 2024. Here BJP is trying to use PM Modi's name. They are just misleading people in Shimla."

"They promised 40,000 litres of free water but they didn't gave. I want to ask, where were they from the past five years?" CM said.

"I am very happy to campaign as CM in the same ward where I was elected first time as the councillor at the age of 26," he said.

He appealed to the voters to vote in favour of Congress candidates in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

Earlier on April 27, CM Sukhu arrived at Shimla Municipal Corporation to campaign for Congress candidates and held meetings in seven wards.

In his address, Chief Minister said that Congress is the government in the state and Congress will advance the development of Shimla city. The Congress party will solve every problem of the city alone by providing clean water to the people of Shimla, widening the roads and fixing the hanging electric wires in Shimla. He also urged people to vote for Congress party candidates and make them successful.

Sukkhu started his campaign around 12:30 in the afternoon from the Lower Bazar ward, where Umang Banga is the party's candidate. After this, he campaigned in favour of Congress candidate Sushma Kuthiala from Ganj Bazar, Jagdish Thakur from Summerhill, Jitendra Chaudhary from Congress from Bharari Ward, Satya Verma from Kuftadhar, Congress candidate from Kaithu Ward Kanta Syal and Urmil Kashyap from Anadel.

The Chief Minister also said that many decisions have been taken in the interest of the state as soon as the Congress party government has been formed in the state. The Congress government has decided to increase the height of the attic to make it habitable, giving relief to thousands of people in Shimla city. This will benefit not only Shimla but also the residents of Palampur, Mandi, Solan and Dharamshala cities. He said that the present government is working for the welfare of every section of the state.

"The old pension has been restored keeping in mind the interests of the employees. Along with this, the notification for the release of a three per cent instalment of dearness allowance has also been issued on Thursday," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that he had been a councillor from Shimla city and is well aware of the problems of the people here, so the government will leave no stone unturned to solve the problems of the city.

The election of the Shimla Municipal Corporation will be held on May 2, 2023, while the counting of votes and the results will be declared on May 5, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor