Shiv Sena fighting against divisive forces of country: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena is fighting against those who plan to divide the country by causing riots in name of Hanuman Chalisa, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters today on the Hanuman Chalisa row, Raut said, "You reap what you sow. This is the religion and nature of Shiv Sena. We always give the same answer. The party leaders held a meeting yesterday. Some suggestions are given, and the instructions will be followed properly."

"Shiv Sena led-Maharashtra government defamation plot is being hatched in the name of religion and caste. On this, all I have to say is that Shiv Sena is ready to face any situation. Anyone can come forward in this row. Shiv Sena is a party that is attacking the chest and attacking from the front to the ones involved in this matter," he said.

Raut said that the state government has exercised restraints in some respects. "However, if the water goes above our head, then others too will have to drown in that water. We do not fight with guns on the shoulders of others."

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday took potshots at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over 'arresting people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa.' "Of late, I have seen here that arrests were made for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or taking the name of Lord Ram. The soul of Thackeray saheb (late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray) would have been hurt," the BJP leader said, speaking to reporters here.

Reacting to this, Raut said, "Balasaheb Thackeray doesn't have to worry about who we are at present. Shiv Sena fighting against those who plan to divide the country by causing riots in name of Hanuman Chalisa. At this time, Balasaheb Thackeray will be showering flowers on us."

On April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government and reiterated his demand that loudspeakers from mosques be removed. He has asked the government to act before May 3 failing which the government can face consequences. Several political leaders came out in support of the MNS chief by saying that they will play Hanuman Chalisa instead of Azaan at mosques, if the demand of the MNS chief is not met.

( With inputs from ANI )

