Shivaji’s statue desecrated in Goa, people decide to install new

Panaji, Aug 14 Tension prevailed in Karaswado at Mapusa-North Goa on Monday after a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was found desecrated by unknown persons. However, a new statue will be installed by people this evening.

Youths admiring Shivaji Maharaj gathered at the spot and demanded action against the miscreants. Soon they decided to install a new statue.

Speaking to IANS, Prashant Walke of ‘Swarajya Gomantak Sanghatana-Mapusa’ said that they have demanded the police to arrest the miscreants within seven days or they will take further action.

“Today evening we will install a new statue as we can’t keep the desecrated one at the site. In future we will demand with government to provide us land in the area of Industrial Development Corporation (to shift the statue there),” Walke said.

Leaders of Bajrang Dal sought immediate action in the case. “Those who have vandalised the statue should be arrested and action should be taken against him. If police fail to do it then we will agitate in future,” one of the Bajrang Dal leaders said.

He also appealed to maintain peace, so that the statue installation can be done by evening.

North Goa MP and Union minister of state for tourism Shripad Naik also visited the site and appealed to everyone to be vigilant to stop such incidents. “This is an attack on our culture,” he said.

Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira also arrived at the spot and said that the statue will be replaced by evening. “We will request the government to allot land (in IDC) to install a big statue in the area. Shivaji has been a very tall leader. We should learn and respect all such tall leaders,” Ferreira said.

