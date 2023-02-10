Shivraj, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' to woo voters

Bhopal, Feb 10 It has been over two weeks that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath have been engaged in a 'question war' and accusing each other of running away from answering.

While Kamal Nath has been training his gun on Chouhan's 17 years of chief ministership, the latter is reminding the Congress of the times before the 2018 Assembly elections.

While both sides are trying to corner each other on the basis of their respective election manifestos, only questions are being raised - the answers are not coming from any side.

While briefing the press every morning, Chouhan would pick up one of the promises made by the Congress during the last Assembly elections and would question Kamal Nath on it.

On Friday, Chouhan cited another promise made by the Congress', saying that people were assured of being provided financial support for agriculture-based business, but after winning the elections, the Congress forgot all those promises during its 15-month tenure.

In his regular morning briefing, Chouhan attacked the Congress saying that the grand old party has always done politics for only gaining power.

He alleged that the Congress can do anything to grab power.

"My question today is that in its manifesto, Congress had promised to provide financial support for agriculture-based business. Today I would like to ask Kamal Nath and the Congress what steps were taken during its 15-month rule? Kamal Nath and the Congress should reply to this," Chouhan said.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath too is taking on the Chouhan-led BJP government, posing a series of questions in response.

Being the main opposition since 2003 (except for 15 months between 2018 and 2020), the Congress has a series of questions for the ruling BJP.

As per the Congress, despite being in power for the last 18 years, the BJP and Chief Minister Chouhan are questioning the party's '15-month' government.

Addressing a public gathering in Shivpuri district on Friday, Kamal Nath said, "Madhya Pradesh has become famous for scams. This is the image which has been set by the BJP during its 18-year rule. The scams began with recruitment exams, and now question papers are also being leaked. The future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh has been destroyed."

Kamal Nath also said that he would challenge Chouhan for a debate on the performance of the Congress and the BJP.

"I was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for 11 months and I would challenge Shivraj Singh Chouhan to come with his 17-year work report and debate with me. I will show what I have done during those 11 months," Kamal Nath said on Friday.

