Shocking that DMK not acting against those denigrating Hindu Gods: Panneerselvam

Chennai, May 25 Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against U2 Brutus YouTube channel and those behind it for a video derogatory of Hindu God Nataraja.

He said during the AIADMK rule, action was taken against the people who defamed Hindu God Murugan and the Islam thereby putting a stop to such problems.

However, after the DMK came to power, such groups have started rearing their heads and one such YouTube video is about the Hindu God Nataraja or Shiva that defames the 'Ananda Thandav' at the famed Chidambaram temple, Panneerselvam said.

According to him, a person by name Minor Vijay on the U2 Brutus YouTube channel has defamed the 'Ananda Thandav' of Lord Nataraja and more than 2,000 Shivacharyas have launched protests demanding his arrest.

Panneerselvam told Stalin that a chief minister is common for both believers and non-believers.

He further said it is shocking to see Stalin not acting against those who defame Hindu Gods despite saying Hindus form 90 per cent of the DMK.

Panneerselvam said inaction against such persons will lead to communal disharmony and clashes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor