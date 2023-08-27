‘Shocking to see BJP taking credit of AAP’s developmental work’

New Delhi, Aug 27 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday that it is shocking to see that the BJP takes credit of the developmental work done by the AAP government.

AAP said that all money on PWD roads was spent by the PWD of Delhi government, and all money on the MCD roads was spent by the MCD.

"The Central government has only spent money on NDMC and NHAI roads. Such level of politics is not going to help the country. We are about to host the G20 summit where India but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics," AAP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor