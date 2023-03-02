"Short of few numbers, will wait for final results": Meghalaya CM Sangma drops fresh hints of post-poll alliance

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday dropped a subtle hint of a possible post-poll alliance, as the latest counting trends pointed to the likelihood of a hung Assembly.

He said his party will wait till the number stabilizes and a clearer picture emerges and will then deliberate on a post-poll tie-up, if necessary.

"We'd like to thank the people of the state for having voted for us. We are short of a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results to come out. We will see our future course of action on the basis of the final results," CM Sangma told ANI.

According to data shared by the Election Commission at 2.20 pm, the ruling NPP won 5 seats and was leading 20, while United Democratic Party won 3 and was leading at 8.

The TMC, Hill State People's Democratic Party, Congress and Voice of the People Party won one seat each.

National People's Party's candidate Wailadmiki Shylla won Jowai with a margin of 2667 against TMC's Awhai Andrew Shullai.

National People's Party's candidate from Raliang Coming One Ymbon's defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Lakhon Biam.

National People's Party's candidate Rakkam A. Sangma from Rongara Siju won with a margin of 3258 seats against the Congress's Rophul S Marak.

United Democratic Party's Lahkmen Rymbui won against the National People's Party's Stephanson Mukhim with a margin of 57 seats, from Amlarem constituency

Independent Kartush R. Marak defeated the BJP's Samuel M Sangma with a margin of 2,225 seats from Baghmara.

Congress's Saleng A. Sangma won with a margin of 2871 seats All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhiarani M. Sangma from Gambegre.

While the majority mark in Meghalaya is 31, the NPP was on course to emerge as the single largest party after initial rounds of counting.

Supporters of all the parties in fray gathered at the Polo Ground in Shillong as the counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly continued.

Meanwhile, anticipating a win, NPP supporters gathered outside CM Conrad Sangma's residence in Tura.

The counting in all 13 centres commenced at 8 am. Initially, the postal ballots are to be being counted for the first 30 minutes followed by the counting of polled votes in the EVM Control Units.Shillong has the States maximum number of 14 Counting Halls, one each for each assembly constituency.

West Garo Hills District Counting Centre caters to 11 assembly constituencies and is the second-largest counting centre in the state.

Election Commission has deployed 27 Counting Observers and over 500 micro observers are assisting the Counting Observers at each table.

Ahead of the counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly polls, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday night. Notably, Sarma is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

A top source of NPP toldthat both Chief Ministers took part in a crucial meeting in a hotel in Guwahati and the meeting lasted for half an hour.

Following the meeting, the Meghalaya Chief Minister returned to Tura in West Garo Hills.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghalaya CM hinted at forming a post-poll alliance to form the government.

Each table has a counting Observer assisted by four counting assistants.

Meghalaya recorded a voting percentage of over 76 per cent on Monday.

Polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

However, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor