The "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" was officially launched through an event in Pune on Saturday. Currently, women are receiving ₹3,000 for two months under this scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced in Pune that those women who have not received their payments of the first two months will receive ₹4,500 next month.

During the same event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the scheme would continue, while taking a sharp jab at the opposition. Referring to them as "stepbrothers," he urged women to "show these stepbrothers their place when the time is right."

Shinde remarked, "Everywhere I go, I see my dear sisters showing me the money they've received from the scheme. Today is a day to celebrate their happiness. I thank and salute my dear sisters. I have seen tears of joy in their eyes and a sense of respect for the government. All we wish for is happiness and contentment in the lives of these women; we want nothing more."

He added, "We have also introduced schemes for our dear brothers, including employment training and the agricultural pump scheme. We've decided to provide three free gas cylinders to women. We come together during festivals as brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan, a festival unique to Hindu culture, is just around the corner. We all have brothers and sisters, and though I have one real sister, I'm overjoyed to have gained millions of sisters through this scheme."

Reflecting on the journey, Shinde said, "We've come this far through struggle, and that's why we've survived against many odds. I have overcome stepbrothers and deceitful individuals to reach this point. So, don’t trust these stepbrothers; show them their place at the right time. They are making false allegations, calling the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme a deceptive election gimmick. The opposition even took the matter to court to stop this scheme, but the court ruled in favour of our sisters. When the time comes, show these stepbrothers the door."

Shinde further stated, "We have financially planned for the entire year of the Ladki Bahin scheme. The opposition questions what ₹1,500 can achieve, but those born with a silver spoon wouldn't understand its value. Many sisters have told me that this support has been a lifeline for them. I’ve also seen the joy on the faces of widowed sisters, and that’s what truly matters."