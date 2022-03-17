Sibal should be expelled from Cong: Chhattisgarh Minister

New Delhi/Raipur, March 17 Amid differences in the party on the issue of leadership, Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo has said that Kapil Sibal should be expelled from the party. Sibal had demanded Gandhis to step aside from the leadership role.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chandni Chowk district Congress committee too demanded his expulsion. Kapil Sibal had demanded that the 'Gandhis should step aside from the leadership role and give a chance to someone else to lead the party'.

Since the poll debacle of 2014 the Congress has lost elections continuously except on a few occasions, he said, and added that "the CWC has reposed faith in the party leadership but those outside the CWC feel otherwise as many have left the party and new leaders should be given a chance to lead the party".

Sibal is one of the signatories of the letter written to Sonia Gandhi for bringing reforms within the party, but in the CWC meet on Sunday, sources say Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma did not raise the issue of leadership change.

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC meet on Sunday had offered to step aside from the leadership along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was rejected by the CWC.

