Siddaramaiah takes oath as 24th CM of K'taka

Bengaluru, May 20 Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka at the swearing in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state.

The ceremony is underway at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Siddaramaiah.


