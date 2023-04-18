Siddaramaiah urges Centre to ensure 'safe return' of tribals stranded in violence-hit Sudan

Bengaluru, April 18 Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to ensure safe return of Karnataka's tribal people who are stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

"It is reported that 31 people from the state belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war," Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and ensure their safe return," Siddaramaiah said.

"Hakki Pikki in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days and the government is yet to initiate action to bring them back. BJP government should open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well being of Hakki-Pikkis," he posted.

"It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian and 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region," Siddaramaiah's tweet read.

The tribals from the state had gone to Sudan for business. Five tribals from Channagiri, seven from Shivamogga, 19 from Hunasuru town of Mysuru district are stuck in Sudan, according to sources.

