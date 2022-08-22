Sikhs to meet MEA on kidnapping, forced conversion of woman in Pak

Sikhs to meet MEA on kidnapping, forced conversion of woman in Pak

New Delhi, Aug 22 A delegation of Sikhs is set to meet the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and hand over a representation with regard to kidnapping and forced conversion of a Sikh teacher, Deena Kaur, in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the team is also expected to raise the issue of infringement of human rights of minorities in the neighbouring country.

According to a reports, a female teacher from the Sikh community in Paksitan's KPK was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married off to a Muslim on Saturday.

The family was informed about the wedding and her conversion into Islam the next day causing deep resentment among the Sikh community.

Despite approaching the police, the family's complaint was not registered.

