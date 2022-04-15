Singapore FM endorsed as leader of ruling party's "4G" team, paving way to next PM

Singapore, April 15 Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been endorsed to be the leader of the fourth-generation (4G) team of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), which paves the way for him to be the next Prime Minister, the Straits Times reported.

Lee Hsien Loong, the current Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the PAP, said in a statement on Thursday evening that cabinet Ministers affirmed their choice of Wong as the leader of the 4G team after a consultation process, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore's Finance Minister won the overwhelming majority of those consulted, Lee added.

The decision on succession is crucial for Singapore, which will ensure the continuity and stability of leadership, the Prime Minister said.

According to the statement, with this decision, the Prime Minister will make adjustments to cabinet appointments, which will be announced in due course.

Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post that it is his privilege to be called upon to lead this team.

"Together with the rest of the 4G team, I will continue to serve Singaporeans wholeheartedly, and strive to earn the trust and support of each and every one of our fellow citizens," Wong added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor