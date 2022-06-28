Sirsa seeks CBI probe into allotment of Punjab liquor vends

Chandigarh, June 28 BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to stall distribution of liquor vends in Punjab has vindicated his stand that high-level was taking place.

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a CBI probe into the whole scam that will expose those involved in corruption.

In a statement released here, Sirsa said he had claimed from day one that the excise policy of Delhi and now of Punjab has been framed to benefit large contractors from whom the AAP wanted to get election funds to contest elections in time to come in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

He said after handing over liquor contracts of Delhi, now AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to hand over permits of wholesale liquor to Delhi barons from whom he could get funds for the party and alleged it is a huge scam in which small liquor contractors were bound to be wiped out from the trade.

Sirsa said his complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI on the matter will be pursued on priority and not only in Punjab but those involved in corruption in the Delhi excise policy will be taken care of.

