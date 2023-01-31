Sisodia again writes to L-G, seeks nod for teachers' training in Finland

New Delhi, Jan 31 Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday again wrote to Leutenant Governor V.K. Saxena seeking his clearance for sending government school teachers to Finland for training purposes.

In the letter, Sisodia urged the L-G to approve the training programme immediately.

"The file related to sending primary teachers of Delhi government schools to Finland for training has been lying on your table since January 20. You have neither given your consent to this proposal, nor have you started the process of sending it to the President for taking a decision on it," Sisodia wrote.

"You sent the file back twice on the pretext of seeking clarification. When the Chief Minister along with his ministers and MLAs went to meet you to discuss this issue, you refused to meet us. A statement was released on your behalf to the media that day stating you have not refused to send the teachers to Finland. After that, I again sent you the file and was expecting that you would approve it within 24 hours. But it has been more than 10 days since the file was sent, your approval has not come yet," Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM added in his letter: "You unconstitutionally stopped the proposal twice to send teachers to Finland for training. Due to this, a delegation of 30 teachers could not be sent for training in December 2022 and now once again in March 2023 the training of 30 teachers is also on the verge of cancellation."

He concluded by saying, "That's why I request you again to immediately allow the teachers to be sent to Finland for training. There should be no politics on such important and sensitive issues."

