Sisodia kept in Tihar jail with other dreaded criminals: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday launched an attack on the BJP-led central government over the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister and party veteran Manish Sisodia and alleged that the latter was refused the 'vipassana cell' and lodged with other dreaded criminals in Tihar Jail.

"The reason behind holding this conference today on Holi is to expose the Centre's conspiracy due to which Manish Sisodia is behind the bars," Bharadwaj said while addresssing a press conference here.

He alleged that Sisodia's arrest in the alleged Liqour Scam case was part of a major conspiracy.

"He (Sisodia) has been kept under Jail No.1 of Tihar, while such first trial people are not kept there. Jail no.1 is home to some of the most dreaded criminals and murderers," he said.

Bharadwaj also took a jibe at the BJP government for failing to defeat the AAP in the Delhi assembly and MCD elections.

"We are political rivals of BJP, but does this kind of enmity happen in politics, we want to know from BJP, you could not defeat us in Delhi, MCD, will the Prime Minister take revenge for this defeat in this way," the AAP leader questioned.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the BJP was conspiring to kill his party leaders. "Why is PM Modi silent on the matter. You are not able to harm AAP politically, you have even sent them to jail and now the conspiracy has reached the point of killing our leaders," the AAP leader said.

Bharadwaj claimed that as per the court's order, "Sisodia was supposed to be kept in a Vipassana cell but why is he being kept with such dangerous criminals."

"Today Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are not among us but there is also concern whether the central government will also carry out political killings," Bharadwaj said.

"From June 2022 to March 2023, the central government said every day that raids were conducted here today and arrests were made. But what is coming out of these, you have the license to lift anyone. CBI should tell from where did they get the money, if they can't find it, it is shame on them and the Centre."

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on March 6 remanded Sisodia to 14 days in judicial custody after noting that expiry of CBI custody in the case noting that the probe didn't demand further custody of him at this time, but it may be sought later if required.

( With inputs from ANI )

