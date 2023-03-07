Sisodia not sharing Tihar Jail cell with anyone: Officials

New Delhi, March 7 Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in a senior citizen's cell at the Tihar Central Jail number 1 and is not sharing it with anyone, prison officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior prison official, Sisodia's cell is located in ward number 9 which is under CCTVs surveillance.

The officials said that some dreaded criminals were lodged in the same ward, adding that Sisodia has not raised any complaint in food or other things so far.

Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi excise policy case, was lodged in the cell on Monday after due formalities which included some medical tests.

"His medical test reports came normal after which he was provided with a 'Sparsh Kit', which includes toothpaste, soap, toothbrush, and other items of daily needs. He was also provided with extra clothing on the first night from the prison," said the prison official.

"For dinner, Sisodia was offered chapati, rice and sabzi as per schedule at around 7-7.30 p.m and he did not raise any question or complaint about anything," said the official, adding that his family is likely to visit him on Tuesday with his personal clothing and other items.

A Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days, they might.

