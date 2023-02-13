Sitharaman asks states to expedite formalities to seek GST compensation

New Delhi, Feb 13 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday came down heavily in Parliament on states complaining about delay in getting GST compensation, saying that rather than blaming the Centre for delay in facilitating the payment, they should ensure that the accountant general's (AG) statements, which is the prerequisite for seeking the amount, are sent on time.

Replying to a series of questions on GST compensation raised by DMK's A Raja and RSP's N.K. Premachandran in Lok Sabha during Question Hour, Sitharaman said that the Kerala government has not sent the AG statements for five years, i.e. from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

"I am looking at my records and saying Kerala has not sent the AG's certified statements for the GST compensation for the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22. I am sorry to be so precisely going by year after year and thereby taking the valuable time of the House. So, you have sent it not even for one year.

"Have you sent me the AG's certified account even for one year for getting your compensation dues? Then, it is accused that the Centre is not releasing the funds in time. The certified authorised statement has reached not even for one year," she said.

The Finance Minister told Premachandran to convey to Kerala government that it should send all the statements together at one go.

"On the receipt of that, we will clear it. You have not sent it for one year, and you keep blaming us that we are not giving you the money in time," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor