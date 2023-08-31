Sitting BJP MLA resigns in MP, accuses Scindia of sidelining him

Bhopal, Aug 31 The ruling BJP witnessed a major setback just two months ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh as its sitting MLA (Kolaras) Brijendra Singh Raghuvanshi resigned from the party on Thursday. "With a heavy heart, today I am resigning from the membership of the BJP and the state working committee. I have been expressing my concerns to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the last five years, but he did nothing," Raghuvanshi wrote in a letter to state BJP head V.D. Sharma on Thursday.

In his official letter-pad, Raghuvanshi, who is MLA from Kolaras Assembly seat in Shivpuri district alleged that ever since Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, he has been sidelined from the party.

"Corrupt officials have been appointed in Kolaras and Shivpuri. It is being done on the behest of Jyotiraditya Scindia. My supporters are being harassed regularly," Raghuvanshi wrote in his letter.

He pointed out that Scindia had joined the BJP claiming that the Congress failed to fulfill its promises to the farmers. "However, after joining the BJP, he did not speak about the farmers. I have been sidelined for working for the party honestly since 2014," letter read.

Raghuvanshi also alleged that "commission has been flourishing in the BJP government, and when questioned, the minister in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region would say that "mandir me prasad tau chadhana hi padega (offering will have to made at the temple)".

He further alleged that the farmers' money deposited in co-operative banks in Shivpuri and across the state has been siphoned off by a strong nexus of leaders and officials.

"The issue of Co-operative Bank scam was raised in the state Assembly also, but no action has been taken so far," Raghuvanshi said.

