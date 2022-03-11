Six newly elected JD(U) MLAs from Manipur meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Six newly elected Janata Dal (United) MLAs in the Manipur Assembly election met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna.

Janata Dal (United) won six seats out of a total of 60 in Manipur assembly polls on Thursday securing 10.77 per cent votes.

The six seats the JD(U) won in Manipur are Churachandpur, Jiribam, Lilong, Thangmeiband, Tipaimukh and Wangkhei.

BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits.

The party won 32 of 60 seats in Manipur. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

