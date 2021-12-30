Six SP corporators join Congress in UP

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 30 The Samajwadi Party (SP) suffered a jolt in Kanpur when its six corporators, including Suhail Ahmad left the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Those who left the SP are Suhail Ahmad, who is the leader of the Samajwadi Party corporators in Kanpur Municipal Corporation house, Shibbu Ansari, Shashi, Rakesh Sahu, Abid Ali and Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Congress MLA Suhail Ansari was present on the occasion when Suhail Ahmad and others took membership of the Congress Party in Lucknow.

All these corporators belong to the Sisamau Assembly seat.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki had won this seat after defeating the BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi in the 2017 elections.

The switching of loyalty of the SP corporators is a big blow to the party that is preparing to pose a big challenge to the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Suhail Ahmad told reporters, "Everybody knows about the status of the Samajwadi Party in Kanpur. Its MLA Irfan Solanki has not done anything for his constituency in the last four years, and no development work was done in Sisamau in the last two decades. Moreover, Solanki's personal behaviour is also questionable".

Suhail's differences with Irfan Solanki are not new. He had become a rebel in 2017 elections and even filed his nomination from the Sisamau Assembly constituency. But after the interference of religious leaders and strategists, he withdrew his nomination.

Suhail Ahmad is hoping for a Congress ticket to contest the election from the Sisamau constituency.

