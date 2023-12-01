S.Korea imposes sanctions on 11 N.Korean individuals after spy satellite launch

Seoul, Dec 1 South Korea on Friday imposed unilateral sanctions on 11 North Korean individuals involved in satellite and ballistic missile development, in response to Pyongyang's launch of a military spy satellite last week.

The announcement came on the same day that the US, Japan and Australia released or were to release their own sanctions against Pyongyang over the spy satellite launch, marking the first time for the four countries to impose sanctions on the reclusive regime around the same time, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The sanctions apply to five individuals -- Ri Chol-ju, Kim In-beom, Ko Kwan-yong and Choe Myong-su from the National Aerospace Technology Administration; and Kang Son, a manager from the Ryongsong Machine Complex -- for involvement in the satellite development and procurement of supplies.

Also in the list are Lt. Gen. Kim Choon-kyo of the Korean People's Army, two officials from the North's Machine-Building Industry Department, a diplomat stationed in the North Korean Embassy in Russia, the head of a research institute and a manager at the Thaesong Machine Factory.

They are accused of involvement in the research and development related to and operations of ballistic missiles.

North Korea is banned from any launches using ballistic missile technology under multiple UN Security Council sanctions resolutions.

Friday's announcement came in tandem with a series of sanctions against North Korea by the US, Japan and Australia.

Late Thursday night, the US Treasury Department said it sanctioned Kimsuky, a North Korean cyber espionage group, and eight foreign-based agents of the reclusive regime in response to Pyongyang's spy satellite launch.

Japan and Australia are also set to release their own sanctions lists against North Korean individuals and entities.

South Korea, the US and Japan have imposed sanctions against the North at the same time in December 2022 and in September this year.

The latest independent sanctions designation against Pyongyang is the 13th of its kind under the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It raises the total numbers of sanctioned North Korean individuals and institutions to 75 and 53, respectively.

