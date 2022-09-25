SKorea says DPRK fires short-range ballistic missile

Seoul, Sep 25 The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a short-range ballistic missile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the launch from an area in or around Taechon, North Pyongan province, at 6:53 a.m. local time. It provided no further details immediately.

South Korea was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the JCS.

The DPRK missile launch came two days after a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived in Busan, about 390 km southeast of the capital Seoul, for combined drills with the South Korean navy being planned to take place later this month.

