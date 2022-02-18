S.Korea to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants

Seoul, Feb 18 The South Korean government has decided to push back the curfew on cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. while keeping the private gathering size limit at six starting this weekend, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday.

The easing of the social distancing rules comes despite a massive surge in new Covid-19 cases, with the country's daily virus cases exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time on Friday since the pandemic began two years ago, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The updated anti-virus curbs will be in place from Saturday to March 13.

The move came amid strong backlash from small merchants and self-employed people who have been complaining that tightened restrictions are dragging down their businesses.

The authorities had reportedly considered raising the private gathering size limit to eight people but decided to maintain the current level as the virus situation is worsening with the omicron variant.

"We could not overlook the reality of small merchants and self-employed people," Kim said during a Covid-19 response meeting.

"Until the omicron wave shifts to a downward trend after passing its peak, we decided to maintain the structure of the current distancing system."

Kim said the government also decided to postpone the introduction of a youth vaccine pass system by one month to April.

The government earlier announced that it will expand the vaccine pass system, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result to enter multiuse facilities, to include 12-to-18-year-olds.

