SKorea, US, Japan's Nuclear envoys discuss NK satellite, provocations

Seoul, Dec 8 South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy Lee Jun-il met US and Japanese diplomats to discuss ways to counter North Korea's evolving military threats, including its latest military spy satellite launch, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

During Lee's meeting with US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak and Hiroyuki Namazu, director general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Japan's foreign ministry, the three sides agreed to step up cooperation in dealing with the North's provocations, Yonhap news agency reported.

The meeting came as Lee is in Tokyo for a three-day visit to attend the first trilateral working-group talks on ways to boost cooperation against the North's cyber threats.

At the meeting, the envoys highly evaluated the joint coordinated response of South Korea, the United States, Japan and Australia in slapping sanctions on Pyongyang following the North's launch of its spy satellite last month.

They also agreed to work closely together as the three countries will serve as members of the U.N. Security Council next year, the ministry said.

Separately, Lee held bilateral talks with Pak on Thursday to discuss efforts to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

On Friday, he also met Hamamoto Yukiya, Japan's new deputy nuclear envoy, and shared the view that the foreign ministerial meeting among Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing held last month provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions on peace on the Korean Peninsula.

