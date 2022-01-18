S.Korean Defence Minister stresses 'firm' readiness after Pyongyang missile launches

Seoul, Jan 18 South Korea's Defence Minister Suh Wook on Tuesday called for a "firm" readiness posture following a series of North Korean missile launches.

Suh made the call when he met with troops at the Army's 2nd Operations Command in Daegu, 302 km south of Seoul, and a radar operation unit of the command's 32nd Infantry Division in a central region, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

His trip followed four rounds of weapons tests by North Korea, including Monday's launch of what it calls tactical guided missiles, and a North Korean defector's flight to the North across the inter-Korean border earlier this month.

Suh "called on the military to maintain a firm readiness posture and pay full attention to security operations led by field commanders", the Ministry said in a statement.

