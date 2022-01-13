S.Korean flight return from Kazakhstan a week after stranded

Seoul, Jan 13 A South Korean passenger jet carrying dozens of citizens departed on Thursday from a Kazakh airport, eight days after it got grounded in the Central Asian nation gripped by political turmoil.

The Asiana Airlines Inc. flight took off from Almaty International Airport at 1.13 p.m., carrying 43 South Koreans and four Kazakh nationals, Yonhap News Agency quoted an official at Seoul's Foreign Ministry as saying.

The plane had been stranded in Kazakhstan since it landed on January 5, when protesters took control of the nation's main gateway.

The airport resumed normal operations earlier on Thursday.

The plane is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 10 p.m., the official noted.

The South Koreans on the plane are mostly those who had originally booked the flight back home, while eight of them are crew members, according to the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor