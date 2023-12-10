SKorean President voices hopes to strengthen special strategic partnership with India

Seoul, Dec 10 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced hopes on Sunday to strengthen the special strategic partnership with India on occasion of 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Yoon hailed the two countries' ties since they established formal relations on December 10, 1973, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Celebrating 50 incredible years of friendship between South Korea and India! Look forward to working with PM Modi to fortify our Special Strategic Partnership," he wrote, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September, Yoon held talks with Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, where they agreed to strengthen "strategic" communication and cooperation.

The two countries upgraded their ties to the "special strategic partnership" in 2015.

