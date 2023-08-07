S.Korean President's approval inches up for 2nd straight week

Seoul, Aug 7 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up for the second consecutive week to 37.5 per cent, a poll showed on Monday.

In the poll of 2,532 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from July 31 to August 4, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance advanced 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, while the disapproval of Yoon's performance dropped 0.2 percentage point to 59.3 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The rise in the positive assessment mostly came from respondents in their 60s and 40s, and those living in the southern cities of Gwangju, Busan and Ulsan.

While the negative assessment decreased overall, it did rise for respondents in their 20s, and those living in Seoul and the central city of Daegu.

