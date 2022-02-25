S.Korean, US diplomats stress 'unified' response over Ukraine crisis in phone talks

Seoul, Feb 25 Senior diplomats of South Korea and the US highlighted their shared will for a "unified" response over Russia's invasion of Ukraine during their phone talks on Friday, the foreign ministry here said.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his US counterpart, Wendy Sherman, condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said in a press release, Yonhap news agency reported.

Choi said that Seoul, as a responsible member of the international community, will join economic sanctions against Russia and other efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, the ministry said.

In a separate release, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Sherman stressed Russia's "premeditated war" is "a needless act of aggression" against Ukraine and reiterated the importance of responding in "a united and decisive way" to hold the Kremlin accountable for its actions.

On Thursday, Washington announced sweeping export restrictions against Moscow which could affect South Korea's exports of high-tech items such as semiconductor and electronic parts to Russia.

