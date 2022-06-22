S.Korea's foreign currency deposits up in May

Seoul, June 22 Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea grew in May due to increased corporate savings, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached $89.17 billion as of end-May, up $2.18 billion from the previous month, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Residents include local citizens, companies, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign firms. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.

The rise came as companies increased their deposits for payments related to overseas trading. Corporate foreign currency savings amounted to $73.91 billion in May, up $2.26 billion from a month earlier.

Individuals' foreign currency savings, however, edged down $80 million over the cited period to $15.26 billion, the data showed.

Dollar-denominated deposits came to $75.35 billion as of end-May, up $2.17 billion from a month earlier. Euro-denominated deposits also declined $120 million to $5.13 billion, according to the data.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor