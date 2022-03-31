S.Korea's launches DMZ-themed Metaverse platform

Seoul, March 31 South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Thursday it has launched a Metaverse service designed to help people experience the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), bisecting the Korean Peninsula, in online space.

The Metaverse platform, a first of its kind by the country's government, enables users to make a virtual tour of the DMZ with avatars and offers various materials on its history and ecology, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

"The DMZ is not easy to access for ordinary citizens due to (entrance) procedures and travel time restrictions," a Ministry official said.

Preparation for the service got under way last year in a bid to enhance the public's understanding of the DMZ and offer a peaceful experience in a virtual space, the official added.

The DMZ, which is about 250 km long and 4 km wide, serves as the land border between the two Koreas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor