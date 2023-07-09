Smriti Irani condemns violence in Bengal panchayat polls, questions 'is that acceptable to Rahul'

Bhopal, July 9 Criticising the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for the violence in the state during panchayat polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani sought to know if the Congress would like to forge an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led party for the 2024 general elections.

During a visit to Bhopal on Sunday, the BJP leader termed the killing of people in poll-related violence "Maut ka Khela".

The Union Minister said people were killed because they wanted to vote.

"Now, the Gandhi family is determined to align with the same Trinamool Congress," she said.

The Union Minister further said: "All I can say is that people are seeing the murder of democracy in West Bengal currently.

"I would ask Rahul Gandhi if he would still be willing to align with those who are killing innocent people in West Bengal. Why is this 'Maut Ka Khela' acceptable to Rahul Gandhi?" Irani questioned.

Meanwhile, Irani, who was here to attend a regional symposium on child protection, safety, welfare and rights, said that the Central government has allotted Rs 74 crore for the care, well-being, education and skill development of rape and other sexual offence victim girls (who are aged below 18 years) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"Rs 4,000 monthly sum will be given to such girls and if they are housed in child care institutions, special efforts will be made for education and skill development too," Irani said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor