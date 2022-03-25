‘So who is stopping you now’, Sidhu asks Kejriwal over Bargari case

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday posted a Tweet of an old video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. In which the Delhi CM was talking about the Baragari sacrilege case, in the video Kejriwal was saying that culprits of the Bargari case can be arrested within 24 hours. Taking the video Sidhu on Twitter wrote, "So who is stopping you now...@ArvindKejriwal”

So who is stopping you now ... @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/8atSdMCe68 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 25, 2022

Kejriwal was totally against Captain Amarinder Singha and later Charanjit Singh Channi after an investigation into the 2015 sacrilege case and police firing cases got delayed. Kejriwal had said before “People are Punjab are upset over the Bargari incident...The masterminds were not punished...I don't need to tell who the masterminds are...Channi Sahab can see the (SIT) report, there are names in it...Within 24 hours, the culprits of the Bargari incident can be arrested."

In Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.