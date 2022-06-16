Somalian President appoints new PM

Mogadishu, June 16 Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed Hamza Abdi Barre as the country's new Prime Minister to replace Mohamed Roble who has been in office since September 2020.

Barre, an MP from the Lower House of Parliament, is a close ally of President Mohamud and member of the latter's political party, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President said in a televised news conference that Barre who is from Jubbaland State, has the ability to take the government initiative, building efforts and the development of national plans.

"I have the confidence in him (Barre) for this position," Mohamud said in Mogadishu and called on Somalis to rally behind the new Prime Minister.

The President wished the new Prime Minister success as he leads the government's ambitious reform agenda and called on Somali people to render him their unwavering support.

"I hope that Barre will form a government that will tackle insecurity, the drought response, climate change and developing international relations," Mohamud said.

Barre will now be tasked with the formation of a new Council of Ministers who has to be approved by Parliament.

However, Parliament will have to approve the appointment of Barre first before the new Prime Minister proceeds to name a cabinet.

