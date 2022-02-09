Some forces in India want to make the country Afghanistan: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the opposition leaders for extending their support to wearing hijab at school in Karnataka's Udupi and alleged that some forces want to "make this country Afghanistan" and that will not be allowed.

Speaking tooutside the Parliament, Yadav said, "There are some forces in this country who want to make this country Afghanistan. there are many Muslim organizations and some people among Hindus trying to do so but we will not allow this at any cost."

The BJP MP accused Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi of "wanting to break India.

"Political Parties especially Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are giving statements it means that they want to make India into Afghanistan and also want to break & destroy India," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi lent support to Muslim girls amid the 'Hijab row' in Karnataka stating that women have the right to decide what they want to wear.

Notably, the Opposition parties on Tuesday had staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in protest over the Karnataka hijab row.

Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter and hit out at the Karnataka government stating that the "communalisation of the ongoing crisis by the state government is against the constitution."

Meanwhile, BC Nagesh, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that the students didn't want to gherao the girl who was coming outside the college in Mandya.

"No other student was around her when she shouted "Allah-hu-Akbar". Was she provoked? Can't encourage "Allah hu Akbar' or 'Jai Shri Ram' on campus. No one can take law and order into their hands. Govt will not spare any miscreant," the Minister further added.

The Hijab protests in the state began in January this year when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Meanwhile, following the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

( With inputs from ANI )

