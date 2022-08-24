Sonali Phogat's death appears to be due to cardiac arrest: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 24 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state police are thoroughly investigating the Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's death but prima facie cardiac arrest appears to be the cause of it.

"The DGP is personally monitoring it. Though it appears to be cardiac arrest, we still will get a post-mortem conducted. An investigation is going on," Sawant said.

According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and was taken to a hospital the morning next (Tuesday) at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

On Tuesday, the Police had written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting the post-mortem.

The autopsy is expected to be conducted later in the day.

