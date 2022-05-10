Sonia Gandhi calls for 'accelerated revival' of Congress, says imperative to repay debt to party in full measure

Calling for commitment to the party's accelerated revival, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said it is imperative that leaders and workers step forward and repay their "debt to the party in full measure at a critical juncture" when the party is beset with challenges.

In her opening remarks at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee here to discuss the agenda of the Chintan Shivir being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15, Sonia Gandhi noted that there are no magic wands for electoral success.

She urged party leaders to ensure that the single over-riding message to come from the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is "of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to party's accelerated revival".

The Congress chief called for selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose to demonstrate the party's tenacity and resilience amid the political challenges.

She said self-criticism is needed but it should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence.The Congress chief also said that the chintan shivir should herald a restructured organization to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial tasks faced by the party.

She also referred to the challenges before the party in the wake of string of electoral reverses. While the party lost five assembly polls earlier this year, it has faced several defeats in the past eight years. Some prominent faces of the party have left the party across states.

"I request your full cooperation in ensuring that the single over-riding message that goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur is one of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party's accelerated revival," Sonia Gandhi said.

"There are no magic wands. It is only with selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that we will demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been central to the life of each and every one of us. It has expected our total allegiance and has been good to each and every one of us. Now, when we are at a crucial juncture, it is imperative that we step forward and repay our debt to the party in full measure," she added.

This chintan shivir is being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15 and around 400 Congress leaders will participate. Sonia Gandhi said efforts have been made to ensure balanced representation.The party will hold discussions on political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues and adopt Udaipur Nav Sankalp.

"Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and morale and an atmosphere of gloom and doom prevails. To the contrary, we are beholden to put our heads together and together, collectively overcome the challenges that face us," the Congress chief said.

"This requires that the Chintan Shivir does not become a ritual, something we must just get through. I am determined that it should herald a restructured organization to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial tasks we confront," she added.

Sonia Gandhi also referred to the amendment in the party's constitution concerning digital membership.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor