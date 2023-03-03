Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi due to bronchitis

Former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said reports on Friday. Unconfirmed reports initially said that she has been hospitalised due to acute bronchitis. The hospital has issued a statement in which it said her condition is stable. She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

This is the second time that she has been admitted to the hospital this year. In January, the 76-year-old former Congress chief was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Then, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital. According to the party sources, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection. Sources then said the admission was for a routine check-up.

Sonia Gandhi was last seen in the 85th Congress Plenary Session held recently in Raipur. She had earlier participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 last year in Delhi. According to Congress sources, Sonia Gandhi has not been keeping well for some time. While addressing the 85th plenary session of the party, Sonia Gandhi said that she was happy that her innings have "concluded with the Bharat Jodo Yatra," triggering speculations about her retirement from active politics.