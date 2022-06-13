Sonia, Rahul called to ED office to 'harass' them, alleges Kharge

Calling the National Herald case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party's interim president Sonia Gandhi "nothing but politics", party leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "harassing them" and said that the case would not have taken eight years to unfold had there been a legal point in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today.

Kharge said that the party leaders had been targeted as part of "political vendetta".

"No substance in the false case of the National Herald. To harass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, they're called to the ED office. If they want to say something, it can be done through their lawyers. But making them sit for hours and harass them is political vendetta," Kharge said.

Condemning the ED action on Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said they will continue to protest against the government.

"This is nothing but politics. We condemn this...Had there been a legal point in this case, it would not have taken 8 years (for action). This is their method to harass people, but we will not be scared. We will continue to fight," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

