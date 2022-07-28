Sonia should apologise to President for Congress leader's remark : Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 28 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary's sexist comment against President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha Sitharaman said: "Objectionable statement was made by by the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha regarding 'Rashtrapati' by using a sexist insult by calling her 'Rashtrapatni', as common understanding that 'Rashtrapati' is gender neutral representing 'leader of the country' and therefore I think it not a slip of tongue but a deliberate sexist insult against President."

Mentioning President Murmu struggle, Sitharaman said that the President is a self made person coming from tribal community, who served successfully as MLA, minister and Governor.

"When the entire country is rejoicing at her selection as 'Rashtrapati' at this time, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha called her 'Rashtrapatni', an insult to the President of India," she said.

Demanding apology, Sitharaman said, "I demand apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who herself is a woman, allowed something ill against 'Rashtrapati'.

Sonia Gandhi must apologise to the President of India and country. It was a deliberate attempt to insult the President and unexpectable," Sitharaman added.

