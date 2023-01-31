Sonia to attend President address as Congress leaders stuck in Srinagar

New Delhi, Jan 31 Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the President's address to Parliament on Tuesday as many party MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, are stuck in Srinagar due to inclement weather, sources said here.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today.'

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time after being elected to the post. She will outlay the government's vision for the current year.

The Parliament Budget session will commence from Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic survey.

She will present the Union budget on Wednesday.

In her first Republic Day-eve speech, President Murmu had hailed India's G-20 presidency, calling it an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism, and also the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future.

