SP, BSP wiped out in six phases of UP polls, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it has been clear after the first six phases that the BJP is winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been completely wiped out from the state.

Addressing an election rally in Jangipur, Ghazipur, Shah said, "In Uttar Pradesh, six phases of elections are over. After these phases, it is clear that SP and BSP have been wiped out. In UP again, BJP will form the government by getting over 300 seats."

Listing the works done by the incumbent BJP government, Shah said that they freed the state from the clutches of criminals and mafia.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath, Shah said BJP provided houses to the poor "by freeing the land worth Rs 2,000 crores from the possession of the mafia."

"The work of reducing crime in Uttar Pradesh has been done under the BJP government," he asserted.

"Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, there was no electricity in the houses of the poor. Yogi ji's government has done the work of providing electricity in Uttar Pradesh for 18 to 24 hours. Today electricity is reaching the houses of the poor. This change has come under the BJP government," he said.

Shah also said that for the "first time after independence, the welfare of the poor has been done in the PM Modi government."

With BJP retaining its power, Shah assured of making Uttar Pradesh the number one state of the country.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor