'Special security plan' for Islamabad after suicide attack

Islamabad, Dec 27 After a suicide attack that rocked Pakitan's federal capital, the Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued a 'special security plan' considering the current security situation, media reported.

While sharing the plan on Twitter, the law enforcement agency said that at least 25 temporary security check posts have been established at different locations in Islamabad.

The authorities will be using safe city cameras to record Red Zone entrances while the metro bus service passengers' video will also be recorded.

The police requested the residents and foreigners to carry their identification documents. The residents were also advised to use excise office issued number plates on vehicles, Geo News reported.

"Legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles," warned the police.

The citizens have also been advised to register tenants and employees at the nearest police station or khidmat markaz. Citizens employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated, it further said.

The police urged citizens to report any unusual activity on their helpline 15.

Since the suicide attack in Islamabad, multiple foreign missions have advised their citizens and staff to limit their movement due to the security situation in the city.

The Saudi embassy has issued a security alert for its citizens in Pakistan, advising them to remain careful and limit their movement, Geo News reported.

While the Australian high commissioner also said officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.

A few other embassies have also advised their staff and citizens to restrict their movement for some time during the ongoing holidays, particularly until January 1.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Islamabad advised its mission personnel to avoid "non-essential and unofficial" travel in the federal capital throughout the holiday season days after the suicide attack.

In a statement, the embassy said that the directions have been issued in light of Islamabad being placed on high alert due to security concerns.

"As Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season," the statement stated, Geo News reported.

