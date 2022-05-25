Speculations galore as BJP's Dilip Ghosh relieved of Bengal affairs

Kolkata, May 25 In a significant move, BJP's national Vice President Dilip Ghosh was on Wednesday relieved of the party's organisational responsibilities in home state West Bengal, and entrusted the task of expanding the party's base in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.

Although the announcement on this count was officially made in New Delhi by the BJP's national President J.P. Nadda, the rippling effect of that development has led the ball of speculations roll in West Bengal.

Questions are making the rounds on why Ghosh, under whose leadership the BJP achieved its best-ever results in any election in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by bagging 18 out of 42 seats, was relieved from the affairs of the party organisation in the state. He is himself a MP from the state.

Political observers feel that in recent times severe differences between Ghosh and the other party leaders in West Bengal had done significant harm for the party in the state especially as regards to public image. So, considering the seniority of Ghosh in the party and his contribution in expanding the party's base in West Bengal, he was given a respectable exit route.

On his part Ghosh only said as a disciplined soldier, he will take up any task given to him by the party leadership.

However, state BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar said that there is no reason for speculation over this development.

"He is the national Vice President of the party now and so it is natural that he will be given national-level responsibilities considering his huge organisational experience. At the same time, his guidance and advice will be extremely crucial for us in the coming days as well and he will continue to be our guardian," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor